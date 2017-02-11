Brace Yourself: Neiman Marcus Will Try Plus Size Clothes In Select Last Call Stores

Retailers are finally waking up to the fact that America’s plus size women want an inclusive shopping experience. That means no “plus-size only” sections and the ability to pick out clothes IRL, not just online. Luckily, Neiman Marcus has stepped up to the plate. WWD reports that the upscale company is planning to unveil plus size departments in its outlet stores, Last Call, on February 18. The decision comes after two years of online plus size sales were deemed successful. (We’re not surprised!) “I always have customers come up to me and say, ‘We love your jewelry. We love your shoes. When are you going to carry clothes for people like me?’” Frank Crisci, vice president of merchandising at Neiman Marcus Last Call, told WWD. “It struck a chord that we are not serving this customer the way we should be. It’s a huge market, and we’re not playing in it.” The department’s roster includes chic labels like Nic + Zoe, Julia Jordan, and Marina, and will feature a wide range of styles from evening dresses to jeans and active wear, running up to 3X and sizes 14 to 24. Though the collections will only be available in five brick and mortar Last Call stores nationwide, we’re betting that Neiman Marcus will expand after they witness the likely high demand.
