Illustrated by Aimee Sy.

Fibroadenomas are the most common kind of benign lump found in women in their 20s and 30s; they occur when dividing breast tissue decides to get a little YOLO.



Basically, the breast is made of three types of cells: fat cells, epithelial cells that make the milk glands, and stromal cells that make up the fibrous connective tissue. “Fibroadenomas occur when the epithelial and stromal cells can’t quite get organized, so a few of them develop irregularly to form a solid mass,” says Dr. Euhus.



Fibroadenomas aren’t painful. They will usually feel like a smooth marble under the skin, and they move easily when you press on them. But aside from that, they can be pretty diverse. Some are so tiny, they can only be spotted on an ultrasound, while others can get as big as a golf ball. It’s possible to have one or more in each breast, too.



Your doctor will usually order an ultrasound to make sure the lump is solid (suggesting it’s a fibroadenoma, in most cases) versus a fluid-filled cyst (more on those coming up), which can require a different course of action. If it looks a little off — for example, if your borders are irregular, as mine were — you may also need a core needle biopsy, in which a tiny needle grabs some of the cells to make sure they aren’t cancerous. Though it sounds scary, the biopsy is pretty painless, and you’ll usually be in and out in around 35 minutes, no down time needed. (Though depending on where the lump was, you might be sore afterward. Icing can help.)



If the test reveals your lump is a fibroadenoma, doctors usually let it just hang out. “Most do not completely go away, but many require no intervention,” says Melissa Pilewskie, MD, a surgical breast oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York. “We typically follow up every six months to check up on it, and if it’s painful or grows more than three centimeters, we can remove it.”