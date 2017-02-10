This New Eyeliner Is The Makeup Equivalent Of A Pizza Cutter

Eyeliner typically comes in one of five forms: Pencil, felt-tip, brush-tip, potted, and pen. It is, by nature, a category that doesn’t leave much room for innovation. But just when we thought we'd seen it all, MAC comes through with a launch that’s truly unexpected — and totally genius.
Meet the roller-wheel liquid liner. The brand-new product was introduced to us by makeup artist Michael Patterson, who used it backstage at New York Fashion Week. And it's exactly what it sounds like: A traditional liquid formula, except it eschews traditional applicators in favor of a small rolling wheel that is best likened to the same tool used to slice a pizza.
As you can see, the wheel helps create the sharpest line possible with as little effort possible, and it’s completely unlike anything else on the market right now. According to Patterson, the formula will come in three shades — patent black, matte black, and matte brown — for all your eye-lining needs. Because this is our very first sneak peek at the product, we still don’t have any info on its release date, or even its official name. Rest assured, we’ll keep you posted as soon as we find out. Let's hope it's a little less sharp to the touch than a real-deal pizza cutter, since it's meant for the eye area and all. Those things are dangerous.
