This New Eyeliner Is The Makeup Equivalent Of A Pizza Cutter

As you can see, the wheel helps create the sharpest line possible with as little effort possible, and it’s completely unlike anything else on the market right now. According to Patterson, the formula will come in three shades — patent black, matte black, and matte brown — for all your eye-lining needs. Because this is our very first sneak peek at the product, we still don’t have any info on its release date, or even its official name. Rest assured, we’ll keep you posted as soon as we find out. Let's hope it's a little less sharp to the touch than a real-deal pizza cutter, since it's meant for the eye area and all. Those things are dangerous.