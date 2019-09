if you have no intention of discovering This Is Us spoilers, we'll assume you clicked on this article by mistake. Stop reading now, or proceed at your own risk. Still with us? There have been some big Pearson developments. Firstly, Milo Ventimiglia, who plays patriarch Jack Pearson, is now fuzz-free. Jack's face has embraced varying degrees of scruffiness as the show makes its leaps in time, but until now he's never been bare-faced.