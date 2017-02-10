People have many feelings about newly confirmed Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Many believe that she's unqualified for the position. Others question what her position will mean for public schools. No matter what your feelings about her, I think there's one thing we can all agree with: The Good Fight's Christine Baranski would make a pretty on-point DeVos. Apparently, Baranski is game to do it. When asked by Vanity Fair if she ever would go on Saturday Night Live to portray someone in the public eye, the actress admitted that she'd consider taking a crack at playing DeVos. She told the magazine: “It would seem somewhat logical — we have that strong jawline, don’t we?” While the CBS star definitely resembles the controversial figure, one thing they don't have in common is their beliefs — which, let's be real, would make her a prime candidate for the SNL gig. According to Baranski's Vanity Fair interview, she's totally okay with playing someone she "drastically disagree[s]" with. Ball is in your court, SNL producers. I'd definitely watch Baranski take the Studio 8H stage as DeVos — and, whether he enjoys it or not, so will the POTUS.
