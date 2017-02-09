We may never know the minutiae of what went down behind the scenes of the on-again-off-again Blac Chyna-Rob Kardashian saga back in December. But what we can confirm is that Chyna’s newfound fame, the transition from "video vixen" to mother of a (very cute) Kardashian, has visibly encouraged her to step up her hair and makeup game. Well-groomed brows and platinum waves have become mainstays of the Blac Chyna beauty repertoire. But even so, her latest look — an elegantly coiffed 'do in a pale shade of gray — is one we didn’t see coming.
Chyna revealed the makeover in a series of three Instagrams. All were seemingly part of the same photoshoot, in which she looks patrician and aloof against a neutral background, lounging in front of a fireplace. Various outlets have been quick to compare the ladylike haircut to Kris Jenner’s signature style, but we’re getting more Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada than Mama Kris.
Fortunately for those of us who embrace the star just the way she is, we're pretty sure that a wig is at play here. Only time will tell, but we'd venture to say Chyna's long blonde extensions will be back in action before we know it.
