We may never know the minutiae of what went down behind the scenes of the on-again-off-again Blac Chyna-Rob Kardashian saga back in December. But what we can confirm is that Chyna’s newfound fame, the transition from "video vixen" to mother of a ( very cute ) Kardashian, has visibly encouraged her to step up her hair and makeup game. Well-groomed brows and platinum waves have become mainstays of the Blac Chyna beauty repertoire. But even so, her latest look — an elegantly coiffed 'do in a pale shade of gray — is one we didn’t see coming.