A photo that Cachia posted this week is going viral for just that reason: It's rather uneventful. It's not posed. It's not prop-styled. Cachia hasn't done much with her hair or makeup. In fact, not much is happening at all — but it's pretty damn adorable regardless. In the photo, Cachia and her son are on the couch watching TV; it's one of those seemingly unimportant parts of life that most of us wouldn't think to document. Which is exactly why Cachia is urging us to "take the god damn photo."