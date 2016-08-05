Mother Shuts Down Shameful Comments On Her Post-Baby Body

New mother Lexi Sinclair was enjoying a day at the pool with her 4-month-old son when a woman — a stranger — took it upon herself to tell Sinclair that her choice of swimsuit was inappropriate and making the men at the pool uncomfortable. That's right, yet another new mother has been shamed for wearing what she wants.
Luckily, Sinclair didn't take the unpleasant exchange lying down. In a post on her personal Facebook page, she recounts her interaction with the woman, who approached her and initially struck up a conversation about her son.
"She then proceeded to tell me that the men at the pool would feel more comfortable if I was in a one-piece swim suit, because a bikini isn't appropriate for a mother, especially one who's 'still recovering,'" Sinclair writes.
Sinclair explains that she could have told the woman off then and there, but instead she decided to take the opportunity to school the woman in body positivity.
"I just smiled, kissed my son, and told her, 'I'm proud of my body. In just one year I've gained 50 pounds and lost 37. I've grown a human and given birth to a beautiful miracle. My body provided food for my child," she writes. "So, no, my body might not be the best sight for other men to see. My stretch marks and tummy pudge might not be sexy. But they're proof that I've done something amazing."
Clearly Sinclair would rather focus on what her body is capable of doing than be ashamed of what's perceived as extra skin or weight. She's added her voice to a growing chorus of mothers, including Kristen Bell, who are open about how much they love their post-baby bodies, no matter what intrusive strangers have to say.
Read Sinclair's post in full below.
