Mandy Moore’s New SoCal House Is A DREAM

Mandy Moore has a new house, and we're pretty smitten with it. What's not to love? The retro feel, the scenic mountain views... We could go on. Set in Pasadena, CA, the midcentury-modern home was built in 1950 and designed by architect Harold Zook.
The This Is Us star sold her Los Feliz house last year, and paid $2.56 million for this beauty, reports Zillow. The 3,551-square-foot, single-level home has three bedrooms and three baths. With its open floor plan, we bet it gets tons of natural light. But the real draw is the outdoors: There are multiple patios, a pool, and, of course, those views.
Get an inside peek at Mandy's new home, ahead.