Ikea Has A LOT Of New Offerings This Month — & They’re Good

Ikea is getting ready for spring. This month, its new products include plenty of brightly patterned textiles, flower vases, and even faux plants. There are also two new kitchen-cabinet lines, a kids' collection, and plenty of storage items. Once again, the lineup is peppered with surprises and doesn't disappoint.
Plus, there's a sustainable element this time around. The Kungsbacka kitchen cabinets are made entirely from recycled materials — reclaimed industrial wood and recycled plastic bottles. "Since our products [are] consumed by a lot of people, we believe we can make a huge difference by actually changing the way we use resources and use recycled materials," Ikea product developer Anna Granath said in a company video.
"Sustainability should be for many people," she continued. "It should not only be for the ones that can afford it, and that was something really important for us when we started the development of Kungsbacka."
Check out some of the best February offerings from Ikea, ahead.