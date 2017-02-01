Wow, Ikea…Is That You?

If you thought you knew Ikea, this news could change your mind. Today, the Swedish purveyor of practicality launched two new collections — PS 2017 and Spridd — and they're like nothing we've seen before.
You know who would love the new offerings? Your friend who's always moving from one sublet to another or crashing on couches. This is basically the Chainsmokers' Closer in furniture form.
Ikea acknowledges that it designed these collections with "modern nomads" in mind. Pieces like a three-piece self-watering plant-pot set, a folding sofa that can hang on the wall, and a no-assembly (guys, no assembly!) storage unit — all part of PS 2017 — help make transient life easier. The limited-edition Spridd, by British fashion designer Kit Neale, is a bright-and-quirky line inspired by music festivals.
“Whether it’s living in a smaller space or moving to new spaces frequently, for these fiercely independent individuals, it’s not about having more — it’s about choosing things to help you make the most out of life,” says Janice Simonsen, Ikea design spokesperson. “We are excited to offer these new collections, which are designed to free you up without weighing you down!”
Both will be available in U.S. stores and online in February 2017. Check out photos, ahead.