The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Joe Giudice went to prison last March for tax fraud, leaving behind his wife Teresa and four kids. He seemed downtrodden but at peace with the situation, and he's getting through the 41-month sentence by keeping himself occupied. A source told Us Weekly that Guidice is working at the gym in Fort Dix, New Jersey's Federal Correctional Institution. This seems like an improvement, since another source told the outlet in September that he spent most of his time by himself. He already worked out there a lot before taking the job, which pays about $100 a month. Teresa told Extra that one consolation in his sentence is the improvement she's seen in his fitness. Perhaps she's able to stay so calm about the situation because she's been through it herself. She served 11 months for tax fraud in 2015. Like her husband, she's been trying to maintain as normal a life as possible for herself and her family. She recently threw her daughter Gia an epic Sweet 16 party in her father's absence. Within a little over two years, if all goes well, the whole family will be able to celebrate such occasions together again.
