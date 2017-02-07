The Best & The Brightest Reactions To The Bachelor Last Night

Sunday night saw the Atlanta Falcons endure a crushing defeat at the hands of the New England Patriots. Monday night saw something even worse: the crushing romantic betrayal of not one, but both women on a 2-on-1 date with Bachelor Nick Viall. No touchdowns to be found here, folks, just tears and windy isles. Neither Danielle L. nor Whitney received a rose during the date — and, unlike the Super Bowl, that outcome wasn't that surprising. The internet asked: Sorry, who is Whitney again? Nick Viall responded: I have no idea.
On the good side of things, Christina enjoyed her first one-on-one with the 36-year-old suitor. They took a seaplane to an island, as she recounted a painful memory from her childhood. While this is common practice for The Bachelor, the contestant seems to have made a more lasting impression with her story. Twitter, usually a whirlwind of snark, took a liking to Christina after her story. (It's possible, nay probable, that all the approval for the tale stems from the fact that Christina is an immigrant. I don't know if you've heard, but there's been a bit of a debate about immigration policy lately.) Twitter also mourned the loss of Alexis, the aspiring dolphin trainer from Secaucus, NJ. She provided a welcome bit of levity amidst all the gravitas, but it wasn't to be.
Ahead, find the best Twitter reactions to The Bachelor last night — some with teeth bared, others with only words of kindness.