One Of Lady Gaga’s Dancers Nearly Became This Year’s Left Shark

As humans, it's sometimes the near-misses that define us. Like this dancer for Lady Gaga, who rebounded from a stumble just in time to avoid becoming this year's Left Shark. The Left Shark, you'll recall, was the rhythmically challenged backup dancer to Katy Perry's Super Bowl Halftime Show. As Gaga's dancers ran around her during the transition from "Poker Face" to "Born This Way," one of them nearly hit the stage floor. But look at this guy, he saves it in much the same way that I save my dignity when I'm listening too hard to a podcast and forget to lift up my foot to mount a curb. Us Weekly captured the moment in this gif.
Boom, recovers just in time. Almost as if a trained dancer has greater reserves of coordination and self-possession than your average human. Frankly, it's a toss-up as to whether this or Julian Edelman's spectacular catch was the better Super Bowl moment. It's a good thing, too, otherwise Gaga's performance would have been known for more than her subtle song choice.
Advertisement