"My comment was aimed at the ability for our entire conversations to be taken over by a sporting event but I also understand how that was misinterpreted as a direct attack on something that brings unity and peace of mind to people," she said. "I was in no way trying to imply that escapism isn't necessary, I'm involved in arts and I very well know the role that it has in easing hearts and while I don't share that common interest with sports, it isn't my place to discredit the unity it does promote." It sounds like everyone wants the same thing: to find a balance between enjoying life and staying politically active . Luckily, this instance proves that it really is possible to do both.