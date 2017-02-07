We Need To Talk About The Ending Of Santa Clarita Diet

Although I’m still trying to digest the show before settling on my feelings about the show, I can’t stop thinking about the finale. I really thought that the finale of the show would be different — that Sheila would take the remedy and she would (maybe) return to normal. Honestly, I thought that the show wouldn’t attempt another season, and that the end would be quite literally the end. But the finale of the season left the show open ended, and I have so many questions. Ahead, take a look at some of the unanswered questions and theories for a tentative season two.