We Need To Talk About The Ending Of Santa Clarita Diet

We need to address the
elephant zombie in the room: what the heck was up with the ending of Santa Clarita Diet? The Netflix original series is a zombie comedy with Drew Barrymore as Sheila Hammond, the overworked real estate broker, wife, and mother of a teenager. The California suburban family lives a rather plain life until the day when Sheila suddenly begins transitioning into a zombie. As if that’s not enough, Sheila begins killing and eating humans, trusting her instinctual drives, and living her life on the edge.
I decided to binge watch the show over this past weekend (I have a really exciting social life). I completely understand how people could be deterred from this series, because, to be honest, it can be simultaneously awkward and gory. After the first few awkward episodes, though, the actors finally step into their characters and the story line intensifies.
Although I’m still trying to digest the show before settling on my feelings about the show, I can’t stop thinking about the finale. I really thought that the finale of the show would be different — that Sheila would take the remedy and she would (maybe) return to normal. Honestly, I thought that the show wouldn’t attempt another season, and that the end would be quite literally the end. But the finale of the season left the show open ended, and I have so many questions. Ahead, take a look at some of the unanswered questions and theories for a tentative season two.