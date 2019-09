How The Simpsons Eerily Predicted Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Performance

Sheesh. Is there a pop culture moment The Simpsons hasn't predicted? The show foresaw Donald Trump's presidency , the recent Ebola outbreak, the Siegfried & Roy tiger attack...the list continues. We can now add Lady Gaga to the animated series ever-growing list of prophecies. Just days prior to Gaga's Super Bowl halftime performance, a tweet pointed us to the truth. User @GagaArtpolice tweeted, "Fact: The Simpsons designed Lady gaga's Superbowl [sic] before she knew she was performing." The tweet was accompanied by several animated images from the 2012 episode "Lisa Goes Gaga," according to The Independent . In the images, a blonde, pants-less Gaga hovers over the crowd in a harness. It's eerily spot on.