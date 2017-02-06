Story from Pop Culture

How The Simpsons Eerily Predicted Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Performance

Marquita Harris
Photo: Tannen Maury/EPA/REX/Shutterstock
Sheesh. Is there a pop culture moment The Simpsons hasn't predicted? The show foresaw Donald Trump's presidency, the recent Ebola outbreak, the Siegfried & Roy tiger attack...the list continues. We can now add Lady Gaga to the animated series ever-growing list of prophecies. Just days prior to Gaga's Super Bowl halftime performance, a tweet pointed us to the truth. User @GagaArtpolice tweeted, "Fact: The Simpsons designed Lady gaga's Superbowl [sic] before she knew she was performing." The tweet was accompanied by several animated images from the 2012 episode "Lisa Goes Gaga," according to The Independent. In the images, a blonde, pants-less Gaga hovers over the crowd in a harness. It's eerily spot on.
Some users were spooked.
Then again, with more than 600 episodes under its belt, perhaps we shouldn't be surprised when the fictitious world of Springfield aligns with our reality?
