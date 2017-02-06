How The Simpsons Eerily Predicted Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Performance

Sheesh. Is there a pop culture moment The Simpsons hasn't predicted? The show foresaw Donald Trump's presidency, the recent Ebola outbreak, the Siegfried & Roy tiger attack...the list continues. We can now add Lady Gaga to the animated series ever-growing list of prophecies. Just days prior to Gaga's Super Bowl halftime performance, a tweet pointed us to the truth. User @GagaArtpolice tweeted, "Fact: The Simpsons designed Lady gaga's Superbowl [sic] before she knew she was performing." The tweet was accompanied by several animated images from the 2012 episode "Lisa Goes Gaga," according to The Independent. In the images, a blonde, pants-less Gaga hovers over the crowd in a harness. It's eerily spot on.
FACT : THE SIMPSONS DESIGNED LADY GAGA'S SUPERBOWL BEFORE SHE KNEW SHE WAS PERFORMING ! #HalfTimeShow #PepsiHalftime— Lady Gaga ? Police (@GagaArtpolice) February 2, 2017
BUY #JOANNE pic.twitter.com/LI3qbUElBq
Some users were spooked.
@GagaArtpolice and the rumor is gaga wants to sing from the roof... and look at the first pic pic.twitter.com/KdVBv7RjE9— Dhanu (@RmDhanu) February 2, 2017
Then again, with more than 600 episodes under its belt, perhaps we shouldn't be surprised when the fictitious world of Springfield aligns with our reality?
