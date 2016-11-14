Months before the election when all hell broke loose in America, the Reddit community was abuzz with what it believed to be a prediction about the future from a very unlikely source. A Reddit user recalled an episode from The Simpsons that predicted the Donald Trump presidency. The internet politely chuckled at the events referenced in “Bart to the Future” — that is, until the polls closed and Trump was declared the winner.
In the opening credits for Monday’s episode of The Simpsons, the first since the election, the popular animated series addressed the gravity of its early prediction. Bart Simpson is seen writing lines on a chalkboard per usual, but this time, his lines read, “Being Right Sucks.” Indeed it does.
Trying to make the best of a bad situation (and to grasp at the little bit of hope we have left), many have chosen to hold onto the real significance of the 2000 Simpsons episode. In “Bart to the Future,” the show jumps 30 years ahead for Bart to find Lisa in the White House, taking over the presidency post-Trump. She is the first woman to assume the role, and attempting to fix the mess that Trump has left. That a woman might still rise to the highest office in the most powerful country in the world is a silver lining in the dreary cloud that has fallen over us in the past week.
But the pressure is on for The Simpsons to keep up with its accuracy streak. Check out the clip below.
The Simpsons updates its 2000 prediction of a Trump Presidency... #TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/Myf5rYb9Dj— The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) November 14, 2016
