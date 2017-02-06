Story from Pop Culture

This Is The Strangest Thing About Gisele Bündchen’s Super Bowl Reaction

Meghan De Maria
Gisele Bündchen is always a supportive wife, but her reactions to husband Tom Brady's Super Bowl win last night were beyond. Brady led the New England Patriots to victory in the Super Bowl's first overtime, ever. And never has anyone been more thrilled than Gisele Bündchen.
The supermodel couldn't contain her excitement while snapping a selfie from the stands. But something is off about the now-viral image — can you spot it?
Bündchen didn't use the front-facing camera when capturing a shot of herself cheering for the Patriots. And fans on Twitter were quick to take note.
But one Twitter user suggested that Bündchen's choice was intentional. After all, she's a model — maybe she knows something we don't about the front-facing camera being less flattering.
We may never know what went into Bündchen's decision not to use the front-facing camera. But her reaction made for a pretty great GIF either way.
