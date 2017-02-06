This Is The Strangest Thing About Gisele Bündchen’s Super Bowl Reaction

Gisele Bündchen is always a supportive wife, but her reactions to husband Tom Brady's Super Bowl win last night were beyond. Brady led the New England Patriots to victory in the Super Bowl's first overtime, ever. And never has anyone been more thrilled than Gisele Bündchen.
The supermodel couldn't contain her excitement while snapping a selfie from the stands. But something is off about the now-viral image — can you spot it?
Bündchen didn't use the front-facing camera when capturing a shot of herself cheering for the Patriots. And fans on Twitter were quick to take note.
If there's one thing we learned from the #SuperBowl, it's that Gisele doesn't know about her phone's front-facing camera... https://t.co/3OHWDeB9cX— Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) February 6, 2017
Does Gisele know there's a front facing camera? Or?— kellianne conlan (@Kelli_Tan1) February 6, 2017
I don't think Gisele knows how to use her phone's front-facing camera...— Jess Dellen (@theDellenator) February 6, 2017
I learned something immediately when the #Patriots won the SB: Gisele has no idea how to use a front facing camera on her iPhone.— Ryan Heckman (@ryanmheckman) February 6, 2017
But one Twitter user suggested that Bündchen's choice was intentional. After all, she's a model — maybe she knows something we don't about the front-facing camera being less flattering.
The takeaway here is that even in such a chaotic moment, Gisele knows how awful everyone looks with the front-facing camera. #Superbowl pic.twitter.com/5tswgPb3V4— shauna (@goldengateblond) February 6, 2017
We may never know what went into Bündchen's decision not to use the front-facing camera. But her reaction made for a pretty great GIF either way.
