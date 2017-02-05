Selma Blair Cries On Instagram After A Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

Selma Blair is ready for some TLC following her Instagram breakdown. She star got candid about the ugh-worthy situation that left her weeping. We say: who hasn't been there? Everyone has that moment when they eff up. Blair's moment, unfortunately, cost her $500. According to her Instagram caption, she drove away from a gas station with the pump still attached to her car. As someone who was once seconds from doing the same thing — and felt royally freaked out by the near-accident all day — I get Blair's struggle. "Ok. So my head is still pounding. I drove away from a gas pump with the nozzle still in. I was chastised for wearing fur but that was weird cause it was teddy bear fur. And then I paid for the broken pump so that was over a 500 dollar tank of gas . Felt awful for being so absent minded. Then I burst into tears in front of barista after ordering and made everyone uncomfortable. Still crying. And I ran out of dog food. And excedrin. Can I have someone say this will pass ? #waytogo#crapday #stillgrateful#makemelaughplease#timetoplaywithmylittleone"
Advertisement
Ok. So my head is still pounding. I drove away from a gas pump with the nozzle still in. I was chastised for wearing fur but that was weird cause it was teddy bear fur. And then I paid for the broken pump so that was over a 500 dollar tank of gas . Felt awful for being so absent minded. Then I burst into tears in front of barista after ordering and made everyone uncomfortable. Still crying. And I ran out of dog food. And excedrin. Can I have someone say this will pass ? #waytogo #crapday #stillgrateful #makemelaughplease #timetoplaywithmylittleone
Fortunately, Blair's bad day didn't last forever. Shortly after the gas pump fiasco, Blair shared this adorable pic of her son Arthur on Instagram. Well, of her son's feet.
Let this be a reminder that bad days don't last forever, and to always check that you've removed the pump from your vehicle.
Advertisement