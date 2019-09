Selma Blair Cries On Instagram After A Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

Selma Blair is ready for some TLC following her Instagram breakdown. She star got candid about the ugh-worthy situation that left her weeping. We say: who hasn't been there? Everyone has that moment when they eff up. Blair's moment, unfortunately, cost her $500. According to her Instagram caption, she drove away from a gas station with the pump still attached to her car. As someone who was once seconds from doing the same thing — and felt royally freaked out by the near-accident all day — I get Blair's struggle. "Ok. So my head is still pounding. I drove away from a gas pump with the nozzle still in. I was chastised for wearing fur but that was weird cause it was teddy bear fur. And then I paid for the broken pump so that was over a 500 dollar tank of gas . Felt awful for being so absent minded. Then I burst into tears in front of barista after ordering and made everyone uncomfortable. Still crying. And I ran out of dog food. And excedrin. Can I have someone say this will pass ? #waytogo #crapday