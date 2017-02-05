Selma Blair Cries On Instagram After A Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

Ok. So my head is still pounding. I drove away from a gas pump with the nozzle still in. I was chastised for wearing fur but that was weird cause it was teddy bear fur. And then I paid for the broken pump so that was over a 500 dollar tank of gas . Felt awful for being so absent minded. Then I burst into tears in front of barista after ordering and made everyone uncomfortable. Still crying. And I ran out of dog food. And excedrin. Can I have someone say this will pass ? #waytogo #crapday #stillgrateful #makemelaughplease #timetoplaywithmylittleone

A video posted by Selma Blair (@therealselmablair) on Feb 3, 2017 at 4:01pm PST