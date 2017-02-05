Selena Gomez is teased a new song that has her talking about her teenage years. Fans can't help but think it's about Justin Bieber — and we can see why. Gomez teased a snippet of a new track on her Instagram story that has her singing, "I had a dream, we were back to 17, summer nights... never growing up." As Elle points out, Gomez just so happened to meet Bieber when she was 17. Gomez probably isn't going to ever say whether or not this is about her ex. Mainly because she no longer wants to talk about him. It's something she made very clear in 2015. "I would try to promote something that I loved," she told Marie Claire, "and the entire interview would be about my personal life." That's why we have to look at what we know about this new song: Gomez is one of its writers. According to ASCAP, Gomez recently registered a new song called "It Ain't Me," which she co-wrote with DJ Kygo, which means it very well could be about her own life. Gomez posted a black and white photo of herself to Instagram without a caption, but click on the photo and you'll notice she tagged the Norwegian producer DJ. This may also be a hint that she's in the studio putting the finishing touches on this track. Is that a smirk we detect? Like, she's about to drop a musical bombshell on us?
The other writers on the song are Brian Lee, Ali Tamposi and Andrew Watt. Fun fact: these are the writers behind DJ Snake and Bieber's "Let Me Love You." Coincidence? We think not. The most telling sign that this song is about Bieber, though, could be the image that goes along with the song: Gomez with a black X drawn on her mouth. It's as if to say she may be singing about something that she shouldn't. Spilling the tea on an ex would certainly qualify. The title should also not go ignored by those looking to solve the mystery of this song. Gomez may be getting nostalgic but "It Ain't Me" certainly doesn't sound like the title of a love song. After spending some time focusing on herself this song may allow Gomez to speak her truth once and for all. Gomez is gearing up to say bye to her ex-boy and hello to someone new. (Oh hi, the Weeknd!) Just don't expect her to talk about it.
A NEW SONG HAS BEEN REGISTERED FOR SELENA GOMEZ! #SG2 #WeWantSG2 pic.twitter.com/ga6ZYTq0lg— Z (@pollspollspolls) February 1, 2017
