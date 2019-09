The singer is clearly sick of everyone bringing up her ex. And honestly, who can blame her at this point? For an upcoming cover story with Marie Claire, Gomez bemoans the way that her love life has at times overshadowed her professional one. "I would try to promote something that I loved, and the entire interview would be about my personal life," she explained. "I would leave a room feeling defeated, feeling embarrassed, but I would always make sure to put that smile on my face because I wasn't going to let them get to me."As for where she's at romantically right now, it's sort of a mixed bag. She says she's dating and having the best time of her life. "But I don't trust anybody," she went on, "so dating can only be fun if I know I'm going to have fun."