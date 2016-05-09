Selena Gomez has been very clear that she does not want to talk about Justin Bieber — nor has she expressed any desire to back together with her onetime beau. But that doesn't stop fans from trying to keep the flame alive.
At a recent concert, one even went so far as to make a sign that said "Marry Justin Please" in big black block letters. Gomez, to her credit, decided enough was enough — and crumpled it up.
So the paper that she crumbled said "marry Justin" #RevivalTourFresno pic.twitter.com/m0TjpDsWpm— HE FOLLOWED ME (@iKidrauhl_Biebz) May 9, 2016
SELENA CRUMPLED UP MY SISTERS SIGN IM CRYING #revivaltourfresno pic.twitter.com/BZQyOuIt2o— ✨Purpose~1989✨ (@bieber_butt) May 9, 2016
@seekingjdb @bieber_butt haha same I wasn't expecting that!! Here's the sign lol pic.twitter.com/VSGvwQdRBX— j (@catchingfeeligs) May 9, 2016
The singer is clearly sick of everyone bringing up her ex. And honestly, who can blame her at this point? For an upcoming cover story with Marie Claire, Gomez bemoans the way that her love life has at times overshadowed her professional one. "I would try to promote something that I loved, and the entire interview would be about my personal life," she explained. "I would leave a room feeling defeated, feeling embarrassed, but I would always make sure to put that smile on my face because I wasn't going to let them get to me."
As for where she's at romantically right now, it's sort of a mixed bag. She says she's dating and having the best time of her life. "But I don't trust anybody," she went on, "so dating can only be fun if I know I'm going to have fun."
