Familiar with Freud? Remember his theory that (to simplify a complex idea) we're all dating our parents? Well if that creeps you out, then please...look away. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are the subjects of a new meme making rounds on the internet. In the photo an image of the two appears next to an old photo of Gomez's parents. The similarities between the two couples are striking. Actually, no, it's downright eerie.
Commenters are also amused. User @yesimuygun_ said, "i have been staring at this for 5 minutes IM SHOOK." Indeed, it's hard to not analyze every detail on this one. Gomez's papa and The Weeknd even share the same relaxed expression in the photos. Wonder what they're thinking about? There is some discrepancy behind whether the image is of her biological father or her stepfather, who raised her. Call it nature versus nurture on that one. One thing that can't be argued? The similarities between Gomez and her mother: the chin, the brows, and that nose. There's a reason the idea that we all turn into our mothers is a common trope.
