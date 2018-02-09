What To Get Your BFF For Valentine’s Day

From the moment I received a candy gram from my best friend in high school, Valentine’s Day has been my favorite holiday. Sure, it’s commercial — flowers cost double the price, and it’s hard to find a place to eat dinner where you can, first of all, get a table without a reservation…or if you somehow manage that, good luck eating a normal meal sans a prix fixe menu.
But a time of the year in which every place you go is decorated in pink and red and covered in conversation hearts? Yes, please — ideally (for me, anyway) the world would look like that all year long, but alas, I'll settle for this brief window.
The very best part about Valentine’s Day? It’s just as much about appreciating our friends as it is our partners or love interests. So, with that in mind, we put together some ideas of what to get your BFF this Valentine's Day. Click through to check 'em out…