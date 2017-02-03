Stop Everything: Blue Ivy Carter Might Be Getting Her Own Beauty Line

At this point, we're all privy to the power of Beyoncé. Between the sudden drop of her visual album, Lemonade, and this week's pregnancy announcement, one thing is for damn sure: The woman packs a lot of surprises up her sparkly sleeves. The latest bombshell, however, isn't actually about Queen Bey at all — but her daughter, Blue Ivy. According to legal trademark documents, it sure looks like the five-year-old could be gearing up to launch a line of her very own products. Should the application get approved — which is likely, since the form was already set in motion earlier this month — the move would make Blue the youngest-ever celebrity to snag a beauty deal. (It could also be assumed that these trademarks are being scooped up to be used much later in life — which is the most rich-person thing we've ever heard of.) Among the offerings? Fragrance, hair care products, skin cleansers, creams, and more — all meant for "adults and infants," the documents read. If her mom's business savvy is any indication, it's bound to be successful (her string of fragrances did rack up a cool $400 million in sales, after all). No word yet on what we can expect from Blue or when, but we'd be willing to wager people will be pining to scoop it up. Because if we know anything at all, the Carters don't just drop the mic — they break the damn internet.
