James Corden once proclaimed that the best thing about the Grammy Awards is the post-show gift bag. (The host even sifted through every last item with Justin Bieber on Carpool Karaoke.) And, more often than not, it's true: Lucky attendees get the chance to walk away with tens of thousands of dollars worth of goodies.
But if the goal of last year's swag bag was to satisfy every musician's dream — including Beats by Dre headphones and diamond necklaces galore — then 2017's iteration is sure to assuage the drunk beauty shopper in us all. Why, you ask? Let us take you through the list. Save for a few hot-ticket gifts — like the spa voucher worth a whopping $8,850 — the majority of the beauty offerings resemble the kind you'd stumble across late at night during an infomercial marathon.
We're talking cellulite-reducing butt pads, makeup bibs, and root-protecting hair sleeves, oh my! And while it's probably true that the performers will have more important things to worry about on February 12, we can't help but wish we were there to watch them unwrap it all. Check 'em out for yourself in the slides ahead, so you can feel like a winner, too.