Kylie Minogue Confirms She’s Ended Her Engagement In Instagram Post

Singer Kylie Minogue has confirmed that she and fiancé Joshua Sasse have broken off their engagement. The 48-year-old Australian pop icon announced the split in a reflective Instagram post this morning. She and 29-year-old Sasse, a British actor starring in Galavant, had been dating since 2015. They announced their engagement in February 2016 with a notice in the "Forthcoming Marriages" section of The Daily Telegraph. Minogue's message suggested she was adopting an optimistic outlook post-split. "#lovers ... Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life," she wrote. "Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways. We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons. #thesunalwaysrises"
This would have been the first marriage for both stars. Minogue, who once dated the late INXS frontman Michael Hutchence, ended her long-term relationship with French actor Olivier Martinez in 2007.
