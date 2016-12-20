Feel Free To Stop Asking Kylie Minogue When She's Having Kids Anytime Now

Twelve years ago, Australian singer Kylie Minogue was diagnosed with breast cancer. After being in treatment for a year and undergoing a partial mastectomy, Minogue's doctors told her she was cancer-free in 2006. Ten years later, the 48-year-old is healthy and happy. But people won't stop asking her a certain rude question: When are you going to have children?
In a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times magazine, Minogue opens up about the frustration she feels when people pry into her personal decisions. Minogue, who is engaged to 29-year-old British actor Joshua Sasse, said that she's come to terms with the "saddening" prospect of never becoming a mom. "I’ve had to face that for a long time," she said, per Stylist, explaining that chemotherapy caused her fertility issues, as well as her age. “When cancer strikes, you really have to consider all of that.”
It's other people who won't put the motherhood issue to bed. "Trust me, there's a point when the next person who says, 'Well, there are so many options', you want to scream,” she explained of well-meaning friends and acquaintances. “Of course, it's great there are options. It's marvelous! But when you're dealing with all the other stuff and things that you took for granted are taken away from you, it's like, yes there are options, but…”
But Minogue has made her choice, and for people to question or press her on the issue is incredibly inconsiderate. Women in general shouldn't have to face that question — and her medical issues only make the issue more complex and sensitive. Minogue is at peace with her circumstances, and that's all that matters.
