Lily Collins’ Makeup-Free Selfie Is Giving Us So Much Life

No-makeup makeup may have been 2016's biggest beauty obsession. At least for selfies. Some of Hollywood's biggest names have eschewed makeup altogether or have gone minimal with the stuff. But Lily Collins followed in Alicia Keys' footsteps and posted a makeup-free selfie to Instagram. The result? Let's just say those signature brows are all-natural. She captioned the photo, "Fresh skin, makeup free. Let the evening begin." We can't be sure Collins didn't use a filter, but her tousled hair, smooth skin, and pink lips seem ready for the red carpet, not a night in.
Collins' latest selfie puts her in some good company. Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian, Adriana Lima, and Chrissy Teigen have all posted no-makeup snapshots to their social media feeds — and encouraging girls everywhere that they're beautiful no matter what. But hey, if you want to fake it for your feed, we got you.
