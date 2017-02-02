This week, Tamron Hall announced that she would be leaving both NBC and MSNBC after a decade with the network. Now, People reports that the journalist, who co-hosted Today show's third hour with Al Roker, may have had a very specific reason to end her time with NBC. Hall's show with Roker was reportedly set to be replaced by former Fox News reporter Megyn Kelly's morning show, something that definitely didn't sit well with her fans. Hall allegedly was not thrilled about the news either — especially considering how she reportedly learned of it. According to People, Hall was told that her Today segment was being axed only minutes before she was set to appear live on MSNBC on Friday. The insider for People stated: “She couldn’t believe they told her right before she had to go on air. She was definitely shocked.” A source for NBC clarified that “it was Tamron’s agent, not NBC management, who broke the news to her just before she went on air on MSNBC.” Umm, yeah. Who thought that was a good idea? No matter who told Hall about the new status quo, it's pretty uncool to drop that bomb minutes before she goes live. Give the woman some time to process, at least! Alas, this news just proves what a class act Hall is. Even if Hall was shocked or hurt to learn of Kelly's show replacing her third hour, the journalist remained cheery and pleasant on air, without a trace of annoyance in her voice. On Thursday, Roker responded to Hall's departure on the Today show: “As some of you may have heard by now, our good friend Tamron Hall has decided to leave NBC News... Personally, Tamron has been not just a co-host here on Today’s Take for the past three years but a good friend — and not just to me, to all of us here. We want to wish her nothing but the best, much continued success and cannot wait to see what her next chapter is." According to People, Hall was offered a multi-year, multi-million dollar contract to stay with NBC, but declined. Here's hoping NBC's loss is another network's gain, because morning without Hall seems a little bit drearier.
