Story from Celebrity Beauty

YouTube Star Lottie Tomlinson Is Making “HairMojis” A Thing — & It’s Cooler Than It Sounds

Samantha Sasso
Bleach London is the go-to destination if you're looking to make a rad hair transformation. It offers great platinum care products, rainbow highlights, and our favorite trend come festival season: hair tapestries. Think of this woven look as your summer camp threading activity, only it's meant for your head.

Hair tapestry kisses ??

A photo posted by Lou Teasdale (@louteasdale) on

Now, Lottie Tomlinson — the YouTube star, makeup artist, and sister to One Direction's Louis — is getting in on the trend. But this time, the fabric is being crocheted into the cutest image we could imagine: emojis. The beauty entrepreneur posted the photo above to Snapchat, and we're glad to see she's bringing the look back. We have a feeling all the cool girls will be hitting up craft stores everywhere to stock up on some of this year’s hottest threading colors.

Angry stamp. Hair moji @lorenmiles #hairtapestry

A photo posted by BLEACH (@bleachlondon) on

We’ll certainly be keeping an eye on this trend — and Tomlinson, too — come festival season, because it's definitely going to be everywhere. In the meantime, who’s coming with us to Michael’s to pick up some thread?
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series