YouTube Star Lottie Tomlinson Is Making “HairMojis” A Thing — & It’s Cooler Than It Sounds

Bleach London is the go-to destination if you're looking to make a rad hair transformation. It offers great platinum care products, rainbow highlights, and our favorite trend come festival season: hair tapestries. Think of this woven look as your summer camp threading activity, only it's meant for your head.
Now, Lottie Tomlinson — the YouTube star, makeup artist, and sister to One Direction's Louis — is getting in on the trend. But this time, the fabric is being crocheted into the cutest image we could imagine: emojis. The beauty entrepreneur posted the photo above to Snapchat, and we're glad to see she's bringing the look back. We have a feeling all the cool girls will be hitting up craft stores everywhere to stock up on some of this year’s hottest threading colors.
We’ll certainly be keeping an eye on this trend — and Tomlinson, too — come festival season, because it's definitely going to be everywhere. In the meantime, who’s coming with us to Michael’s to pick up some thread?
