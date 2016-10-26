This Teen Makeup Artist Is Launching Her Own Lip Kits — With A Cool Twist

As of today, British-based Nails Inc — the cool, innovative nail brand responsible for the world's first spray-on polish — is going in a whole new direction. The company tapped Lottie Tomlinson (yep, the little sister to One Direction's Louis) to help pave its first foray into the world of makeup. For good reason, too: The 18-year-old has already made a name for herself in the beauty biz as a YouTuber and makeup artist (she's even worked with Selena Gomez) — plus she has an Instagram following of 2.9 million. So you know the line is going to be good.
Together, the duo has created Matchbox, a collection of coordinating liquid lipsticks and gel-effect nail polishes. (Which is right in step with the monochromatic makeup trend that's blowing up right now, don't you think?) From the shade combos Rascal and Hell (two takes on a bright tomato-red) to Sick and Salt (a pair of peachy pinks ), you're bound to find something you like in the kits that each include a lip and nail color. Tomlinson says the products were all named after words she and her friends — and maybe even you — use on a regular basis. (We don't say "Buzzin'" all that often, but it's still a great nail and lip color.)
Click through the slides ahead to see the buzzin' new line.
