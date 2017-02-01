Shay Mitchell Just Proved She’s A Low-Key Makeup Artist

With TV shows, ad campaigns, and even a book under her belt, Shay Mitchell is already a multi-hyphenate actress/model/author. But if the Pretty Little Liars star’s latest YouTube video is any indication, she could very well add "makeup artist" to that list, too. (Well, maybe not right now. She’s probably pretty busy.) In a new tutorial posted to her lifestyle channel on the video sharing site, Mitchell’s best friend Sammy agreed to be her guinea pig for a simple eyeshadow how-to — and the results are impressive. She used her signature Smashbox eye palettes — for which she's the face — to create the look, and we’d venture to say that even Sammy was pleasantly surprised by how it turned out. (You can see it for yourself in the video below.) As for us, we’d definitely let Mitchell give us a makeover — no questions asked. Consider it the beauty equivalent of a trust fall.
