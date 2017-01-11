Pretty Little Liars Will Feature A Major Final Season Time Jump

Pretty Little Liars is about to go all Alice Munro on us. The final season will feature a one-year time jump, according to executive producer I. Marlene King. King assured the attendees of the Television Critics Association press tour that all characters would be accounted for in the last season. “I think we ended up getting every single person,” King said, according to EW. Fellow executive producer Oliver Goldstick clarified that she meant, “unless they’re dead.” King also said that the season would include one-year time jump at some undetermined point. We've already seen speculation from King that this will not be the absolute final season. She stipulated that there might be some kind of revival. But regardless of whether or not it's truly the end, we're looking at a firecracker of a finale. Pretty Little Liars will begin it's possibly-final season on Freeform, Tuesday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET .
