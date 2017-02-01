Brie Larson Had The Best Response To Rob Lowe’s Tone-Deaf Tweet About Immigration Ban Protests

As Americans gathered at airports across the country to protest President Trump's immigration ban, Parks and Recreation's Rob Lowe complained about the inconveniences this caused for travelers at LAX in Los Angeles. Brie Larson, on the other hand, is more concerned about the refugees detained at the airports. "Just landed. Saw grandmas and little children dragging heavy luggage for for BLOCKS just trying to get home. #laxprotest," Lowe wrote. Larson simply replied, "thank you for speaking out," Someecards reports.
Through her sarcasm, Larson makes the point that people lugging suitcases for several blocks isn't an issue we direly need to be "speaking out" about right now. Stranded refugees, on the other hand, are, as this other great reply from writer Jill Kolongowski expresses.
@RobLowe wow it's almost like refugees leave all their belongings behind to try & avoid being murdered at home! but god forbid some luggage.— Jill Kolongowski (@jillkolongowski) January 30, 2017
Larson isn't the only celebrity to be "speaking out," to use her words, about the executive order. Olivia Wilde and Blake Lively both voiced their support for the ACLU, which got deportations resulting from the order temporarily blocked. Ellen DeGeneres reacted with a Finding Dory analogy after she learned the President had hosted a private screening of the movie at the White House at the same time people were protesting this new policy. "Odd that Trump is watching Finding Dory today, a movie about reuniting with family when he's preventing it in real life," she aid.
