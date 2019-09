Brie Larson Had The Best Response To Rob Lowe’s Tone-Deaf Tweet About Immigration Ban Protests

Larson isn't the only celebrity to be "speaking out," to use her words, about the executive order Olivia Wilde and Blake Lively both voiced their support for the ACLU, which got deportations resulting from the order temporarily blocked . Ellen DeGeneres reacted with a Finding Dory analogy after she learned the President had hosted a private screening of the movie at the White House at the same time people were protesting this new policy. "Odd that Trump is watching Finding Dory today, a movie about reuniting with family when he's preventing it in real life," she aid.