Ellen Just Used Finding Dory To Clap Back At Trump’s Immigration Ban

Sometimes, the easiest way to explain something is with a visual aid. That's how Ellen DeGeneres felt when she learned about President Donald Trump's immigration ban. While the host already sent out a tweet expressing her feelings toward Trump's executive order, she took some time on her talk show to elaborate, because sometimes, 140 characters just aren't enough. In a clip from her show, DeGeneres uses the plot from her hit film Finding Dory to explain exactly how she feels. In case you missed it, Trump was watching the movie while many families were being displaced by his executive order. "Finding Dory is about a fish named Dory." Degeneres began. "Dory lives in Australia and these are her parents, and they live in America. And I don’t know what religion they are, but her dad sounds a little Jewish. It doesn't matter. Dory arrives in America with her friends Marlin and Nemo," she continued. "She ends up at the Marine Life Institute behind a large wall. They all have to get over the wall and you won’t believe it, but that wall has almost no effect in keeping them out." "Even though Dory gets into America, she ends up separated from her family, but the other animals help Dory. Animals that don’t even need her. Animals that don’t have anything in common with her. They help her, even though they’re completely different colors. Because that’s what you do when you see someone in need — you help them," she concluded. "So that is what I hope everyone who's watching Finding Dory has learned." DeGeneres' comparison was met with a round of raucous applause from her in-studio audience. DeGeneres wasn't the only one that saw the irony in Trump's movie choice. Her co-star, Albert Brooks, who voiced Marlin in both Finding Dory and Finding Nemo, tweeted, "Odd that Trump is watching Finding Dory today, a movie about reuniting with family when he's preventing it in real life."
You can watch the clip, below.
