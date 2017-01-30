DeGeneres Tweets Against Ban After Trump Watches Finding Dory

For me, America is great because of all the people who came here. Not in spite of them. #NoBan— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 29, 2017
P.S. My grandparents were immigrants. The woman making us pizza right now is Muslim. And I'm grateful for all of them. #NoBan— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 29, 2017
FUN FACT: the first movie that Jimmy Carter screened in the White House was ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN. Trump's first movie: FINDING DORY— priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) January 29, 2017
Odd that Trump is watching Finding Dory today, a movie about reuniting with family when he's preventing it in real life.— Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) January 29, 2017
At 3pm, Trump is hosting a screening of Finding Dory, a movie about what happens when you're separated from your family.— Alex Zalben (@azalben) January 29, 2017
Let that sink in.
The President of the United States is watching Finding Dory and tweeting about starting World War III. Just a normal Sunday.— Jeff Marlow (@jeffmarlow) January 29, 2017
President of the United States takes a break from watching Finding Dory to subtly threaten us with World War III via his twitter account. https://t.co/S0SVx6xiQZ— JuanPa (@jpbrammer) January 29, 2017