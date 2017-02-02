But as complicated of a process as it was, I was even more shocked at how quickly everything disappeared. Emily and I had barely left our on-camera posts after we wrapped when a crew came sweeping in to dismantle everything; by the time we left, the previously star-studded scene was already a distant memory. After it's all over, your body feels like it just ran a marathon.

Yes, this is a major first world problem, but the reality is: This whole shebang is physically exhausting. The first reason being that if you have to pee, you definitely have to hold it, because even if you're just there to get your photo taken and do some interviews, there are long lines waiting to get onto the carpet, then get through the carpet, then get into the actual venue post-carpet (where there are, of course, super long ladies' room lines). If you're working in a media outlet booth, like we were, you do have access to a port-a-potty — but for some strange reason, dragging the train of your princess ball gown on a sticky port-a-potty floor isn't exactly the most appealing idea. Then there's the fact that all that walking and waiting in line and standing around is happening in heels, so you can pretty much kiss your feet goodbye — before you even get into the actual show. After a few short rehearsals, Emily and I were hosting live for two hours on the red carpet, standing in place without a single break. Afterward, neither of us could feel our feet — so we proceeded to relieve our numb toes and heels by collapsing in a ball of emotion/exhaustion on the red-carpeted floor: