Fiction’s most important offering lies in its very structure. Rising action, crisis, climax, resolution. As I write this, the morning news tells of new plans for aggressive deportation, of media figures conflating hate speech with free speech, of the dismantling of our public school system. And tomorrow? What next? Every morning, Americans wake up to a stream of rhetorical drivel and troubling news. Worries pile on worries. It won’t be long before the nonsense tips into danger. Reality starts to feel like a dark and bottomless well. But every well has a bottom, every story an end. Fiction teaches us this. When we think of the American moment for its beginning-middle-end, it starts to feel like something digestible, perhaps even tractable. I have friends—a few sheepish friends—who like to look ahead to the end of every novel they pick up. Just to make sure the ending’s okay. To be comforted even before they know what to worry about. Americans don’t have that luxury. We don’t have an end to flip to yet. What we do have is the power of authorship. Every story has an author. Every reader has a writer inside. Every American holds a pen. Who will write this chapter of the American story? Will we hand our pens to Donald Trump? Will we let a man who doesn’t read write our future? And how will we contribute to that story? Authorship lies in action. “Showing up to the page” takes on new meaning. As I write this, I think back to last week’s widely shared Trumpism: “The leaks are absolutely real, the news is fake, because so much of the news is fake.” To borrow from Iranian-American poet Solmaz Sharif, Trump’s statement is an act of violence against language. He takes meaning and suffocates it. He takes language and throws it into an icy lake of denial and illogical discourse. In the face of such violence, what’s left? Care. Care for language. And joy in language. And the soothing protein of logic. Fiction, with its rise and fall, its cause and effect, can swaddle language back to life. In the face of violence and absurdity, fiction can remind us of who we are and what we value.