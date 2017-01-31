Story from Makeup

People Are Applying Makeup To Their Thighs & The Results Are Mesmerizing

Suzannah Weiss
From splatter-paint patterns to statuesque sparkles, it's amazing how many imaginative things people can create out of makeup. But there's only so much you can do to your face before you run out of ideas. So, the next frontier in makeup art is obviously a totally new body part: the thigh. Some Instagram makeup artists have been painting faces on their thighs using actual eyeshadow, eyeliner, and brow pomade, Yahoo reports.

This enchanting video shows a lash and brow stylist known as Malda creating a face from scratch.
This eye from Glam by Ian actually looks three-dimensional.
Not all thigh makeup art depicts a face, though. This one from Gorgeous Beauty creates fake stockings.
Putting makeup on your legs wasn't previously unheard of, but before, it's been mostly for the purpose of contouring or creating a fake tan. We like this use much better, though. It's like a new type of temporary tattoo that you can customize each time.
