People Are Applying Makeup To Their Thighs & The Results Are Mesmerizing

From splatter-paint patterns to statuesque sparkles , it's amazing how many imaginative things people can create out of makeup. But there's only so much you can do to your face before you run out of ideas. So, the next frontier in makeup art is obviously a totally new body part: the thigh. Some Instagram makeup artists have been painting faces on their thighs using actual eyeshadow, eyeliner, and brow pomade, Yahoo reports.