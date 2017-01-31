This Response To #BoycottStarbucks Is Going Viral

Here's how it all went down. Yesterday, in response to President Trump's much-protested (and likely unconstitutional) refugee ban, Starbucks announced its plans to hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years. Then, in response to the coffee giant's inspiring announcement, conservatives took to Twitter to complain that providing jobs to the displaced and downtrodden is somehow un-American (we're confused, too). And thus, #BoycottStarbucks began trending. Now, in response to that response to Starbucks' response to Trump's executive order (got it?), we have a new hashtag on our hands, and it is energizing in more ways than one: #DrinkStarbucksToFightBigotry. Don't mind if we do. It's worth noting that, aside from being racist and xenophobic, many of the original #BoycottStarbucks postings are just plain illogical, given the fact that Starbucks plans to hire these 10,000 refugees throughout the 75 countries where the company has stores. For example, the Facebook commenter who posted, "Upon hearing about your decision to hire 10000 refugees instead of Americans I will no longer spend any money at Starbucks" is certainly overestimating the number of Americans living in, say, Greece, Turkey, or The Netherlands. Of course, this is a #firstworldhashtag if we've ever seen one. Plus, we'd never tell you to give up your favorite local coffee shop. But it's safe to say recent events have greatly increased our (already substantial) admiration for the global coffee giant and renowned purveyor of pumpkin spice. Plus, #DrinkStarbucksToFightBigotry already has a better sense of humor — and sense of purpose — than its hashtag predecessor.
New 'protest' sizes:— Alien T?? (@alienmagicman) January 30, 2017
Short [8oz] = Trump
Tall [12oz] = Bigly
Grande [16oz] = Yuge
Venti® [20oz] = Vetting
#DrinkStarbucksToFightBigotry
#DrinkStarbucksToFightBigotry and so you can stay awake all night marching.— Jim (@outinthetrees) January 30, 2017
Me, hours ago: I prefer local coffee shops. ⏩ People tweeting #BoycottStarbucks ⏭️ Me, for the next 4 years: #DrinkStarbucksToFightBigotry— Teretha Franklin (@terethafrank) January 30, 2017
What Trump doesn't want now are millions of hyper caffeinated people joining the resistance. #DrinkStarbucksToFightBigotry— Mark Nakata (@mrnonel) January 30, 2017
This isn't just about bigotry. I might add that Starbucks is hiring 10,000 combat veterans AND refugees. #DrinkStarbucksToFightBigotry— Emanuel Zbeda (@therealezway) January 30, 2017
I'm about to drink so much Starbucks I'm going to need to take out a line of credit. #DrinkStarbucksToFightBigotry— Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) January 30, 2017
