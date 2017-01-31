Story from Tech

This Response To #BoycottStarbucks Is Going Viral

Amelia Edelman
Photo: Courtesy of Starbucks.
Here's how it all went down. Yesterday, in response to President Trump's much-protested (and likely unconstitutional) refugee ban, Starbucks announced its plans to hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years. Then, in response to the coffee giant's inspiring announcement, conservatives took to Twitter to complain that providing jobs to the displaced and downtrodden is somehow un-American (we're confused, too). And thus, #BoycottStarbucks began trending. Now, in response to that response to Starbucks' response to Trump's executive order (got it?), we have a new hashtag on our hands, and it is energizing in more ways than one: #DrinkStarbucksToFightBigotry. Don't mind if we do. It's worth noting that, aside from being racist and xenophobic, many of the original #BoycottStarbucks postings are just plain illogical, given the fact that Starbucks plans to hire these 10,000 refugees throughout the 75 countries where the company has stores. For example, the Facebook commenter who posted, "Upon hearing about your decision to hire 10000 refugees instead of Americans I will no longer spend any money at Starbucks" is certainly overestimating the number of Americans living in, say, Greece, Turkey, or The Netherlands. Of course, this is a #firstworldhashtag if we've ever seen one. Plus, we'd never tell you to give up your favorite local coffee shop. But it's safe to say recent events have greatly increased our (already substantial) admiration for the global coffee giant and renowned purveyor of pumpkin spice. Plus, #DrinkStarbucksToFightBigotry already has a better sense of humor — and sense of purpose — than its hashtag predecessor.
Advertisement
Advertisement

More from Tech

R29 Original Series