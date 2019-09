The Powerful Way Starbucks Is Responding To Trump’s Immigration Ban

Starbucks announced yesterday that it aims to hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years in the 75 countries where it does business. Responding to Trump's Friday executive order banning travel from seven Muslim majority countries, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz called the company's move a "concerted effort to welcome and seek opportunities for those fleeing war, violence, persecution, and discrimination" in a memo to employees. "We are living in an unprecedented time, one in which we are witness to the conscience of our country, and the promise of the American Dream, being called into question," Schultz wrote in the memo. "I am hearing the alarm you all are sounding that the civility and human rights we have all taken for granted for so long are under attack." The coffee chain will put its initial focus into hiring those who have served with U.S. troops as interpreters and support personnel around the world. Additionally, Schultz reiterated Starbucks' continued commitment to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program ( DACA ), created by President Obama in 2012, which helps undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children get driver's licenses, go to college, and find jobs. The CEO also spoke out against Trump's Mexico-U.S. wall executive order, affirming that the company is "ready to help and support our Mexican customers, partners, and their families as they navigate what impact proposed trade sanctions, immigration restrictions, and taxes might have on their business and their trust of Americans." Tech companies like Google, Apple, and Twitter have also stated concerns about the ban, pledging to stand with immigrants of all religions. So next time you go to Starbucks, you can ask the barista to write #NoBansNoWalls on your cup.