The Powerful Way Starbucks Is Responding To Trump’s Immigration Ban

Update: #BoycottStarbucks is trending on Twitter in response to the global chain's decision to hire 10,000 refugees worldwide. However, most people who are using the hashtag seem to be opposed to boycotting Starbucks. Those using the hashtag in earnest argue that Starbucks should hire American vets instead of refugees (although the plan is to hire people in 75 countries — not just in the U.S.).
Why don't they hire some Vets ??— Riya sharma (@riyasharma266) January 30, 2017
What's wrong in putting America first ???#BoycottStarbucks
Many more Twitter users praised Starbucks' decision:
#boycottStarbucks? Seriously? Because they are offering jobs to people who lives have been ripped apart? Ya'll should be ashamed of yourself— Starlyn Quartarone (@starlynq) January 30, 2017
The alt right is going to #boycottstarbucks? So it will be a an alt-right free zone? That's my new coffee place.— King Kaufman (@king_kaufman) January 30, 2017
Thank you @Starbucks for being decent human beings. I'll be stopping in for a Coffee AND a White Chocolate Mocha. ❤ #BoycottStarbucks— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) January 30, 2017
This story was originally published on January 30, 2017, at 10:25 a.m.
Starbucks announced yesterday that it aims to hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years in the 75 countries where it does business. Responding to Trump's Friday executive order banning travel from seven Muslim majority countries, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz called the company's move a "concerted effort to welcome and seek opportunities for those fleeing war, violence, persecution, and discrimination" in a memo to employees. "We are living in an unprecedented time, one in which we are witness to the conscience of our country, and the promise of the American Dream, being called into question," Schultz wrote in the memo. "I am hearing the alarm you all are sounding that the civility and human rights we have all taken for granted for so long are under attack." The coffee chain will put its initial focus into hiring those who have served with U.S. troops as interpreters and support personnel around the world. Additionally, Schultz reiterated Starbucks' continued commitment to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), created by President Obama in 2012, which helps undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children get driver's licenses, go to college, and find jobs. The CEO also spoke out against Trump's Mexico-U.S. wall executive order, affirming that the company is "ready to help and support our Mexican customers, partners, and their families as they navigate what impact proposed trade sanctions, immigration restrictions, and taxes might have on their business and their trust of Americans." Tech companies like Google, Apple, and Twitter have also stated concerns about the ban, pledging to stand with immigrants of all religions. So next time you go to Starbucks, you can ask the barista to write #NoBansNoWalls on your cup.
