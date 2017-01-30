Story from Pop Culture

Fans Applaud Alia Shawkat For Arabic Greeting During SAG Awards

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock.
Alia Shawkat wasn't on stage for long at the SAG Awards last night, but she definitely made an impression. The Search Party actress, along with Walking Dead star Steven Yeun, presented the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series at Sunday's ceremony. And while she didn't mention any politicians by name, Shawkat still managed to use her speech to make a political point. Shawkat greeted the audience with an Arabic phrase, "Assalamu alaikum," which means "peace be with you." Shawkat's father is from Iraq, People notes. She may have been referring to President Trump's executive order on immigration, which other celebrities also addressed at the ceremony. "Like many of our nominees here tonight, we represent people who have come from other cultures, and that's a real fact," Shawkat said at the ceremony, likely a reference to Kellyanne Conway's mention of "alternative facts." Fans picked up on Shawkat's Arabic use and praised her speech at the event.
Advertisement
This isn't Shawkat's first time criticizing our current political landscape, either. The actress joined the immigration protests at LAX on Saturday.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series