Fans Applaud Alia Shawkat For Arabic Greeting During SAG Awards

"Salaam-Alaikum." Alia Shawkat says to the audience before introducing the nominees. #SAGawards— Lakshmi Gandhi (@LakshmiGandhi) January 30, 2017
Love that @ShawkatAlia started her introduction with Salaam-Alaikum, the Arabic greeting meaning "peace be unto you" at #sagawards— Adam Schrader (@Schrader_Adam) January 30, 2017
FYI @ShawkatAlia is half Iraqi. WE'RE EVERYWHERE. Walaikum Asalaam, girl #SAGAwards— Sobaika (@TheScobinator) January 30, 2017
Ok, I see you #AliaShawkat , greeting the #sagawards2017 with an #Assalamu alaikum— yaya dacosta (@yayadacosta) January 30, 2017
Alia Shawkat walked out into the SAG stage and said "Salaam alaikum". Thankful for actors using their voice. #NoBanNoWall— Jennifer (@Kittywink) January 30, 2017
@ShawkatAlia just shattered my dream of saying سلام عليكم on stage for the first time and I love her the more for it. #SAGawards— Rolla Tahir (@sabeyah) January 30, 2017
The @SAGAwards continue to be amazing as @ShawkatAlia shows unity. I happen to love her tons too. She's amazing. #SAGAwards— Reid Harris Cooper (@reidhcooper) January 30, 2017
Fun fact: Alia Shawkat's father is from Baghdad. #WeAreANationOfImmigrants— Amber Kennedy (@amberfi) January 30, 2017