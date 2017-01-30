Is Evan Rachel Wood Engaged To This Guy?

So much for our hard-core shipping of Evan Rachel Wood and Westworld costar Jimmi Simpson. (If you've seen this Dubsmash video, you know what we're talking about.) Last night's SAG Awards clued us in to the fact that not only is Wood not single, she also may be engaged. The actress took musician Zach Villa as her date to the awards show, where the couple rocked matching blonde pixies, blue suits, and silver bands on their ring fingers. People also reports that Wood could be heard introducing Villa to Mr. Robot star Rami Malek as her "fiancé." According to the magazine, Wood and Villa met in 2015 at a John Hughes-themed cabaret, which sounds like the best thing on the planet. They now perform in the electro-pop duo Rebel and a Basketcase, yet another nod to the Breakfast Club director. Are they in the throes of planning a Sixteen Candles-inspired wedding? Or will they make it a double date? Actor Jamie Bell, Wood's ex-husband and the father of her son, revealed his own engagement to Kate Mara this month. Who calls dibs on the ring bearer?
