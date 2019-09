John Legend Accidentally Gave J.K. Rowling A Shout-Out At The SAG Awards

One's an Oscar-winning actor. The other is the most celebrated children's book author of modern times. And thanks to John Legend , it just dawned on us that, oh yeah, they have the same name. Legend was speaking to E!'s Giuliana Rancic on the SAG Awards red carpet last night when he gave a shout-out to J.K. Rowling . Rowling would be the British writer famed for Harry Potter, as opposed to J.K. Simmons , who actually costarred in La La Land with Legend. The singer-actor-Chrissy-Teigen-partner-in-crime was gushing about Ryan Gosling and the film's other stars when he made the goof. "I mean, [Gosling's] obviously an experienced actor," Legend told Rancic. "Emma is an experienced actor. We got J.K. Rowling..." To his credit, Legend quickly corrected himself. "Simmons — not Rowling — and so many great people in the film and I’m just happy to be a part of it." Too late, though: We're already picturing Rowling bitching at Ryan Gosling to play some damn Christmas carols. Too late for a reshoot?