John Legend Accidentally Gave J.K. Rowling A Shout-Out At The SAG Awards

One's an Oscar-winning actor. The other is the most celebrated children's book author of modern times. And thanks to John Legend, it just dawned on us that, oh yeah, they have the same name. Legend was speaking to E!'s Giuliana Rancic on the SAG Awards red carpet last night when he gave a shout-out to J.K. Rowling. Rowling would be the British writer famed for Harry Potter, as opposed to J.K. Simmons, who actually costarred in La La Land with Legend. The singer-actor-Chrissy-Teigen-partner-in-crime was gushing about Ryan Gosling and the film's other stars when he made the goof. "I mean, [Gosling's] obviously an experienced actor," Legend told Rancic. "Emma is an experienced actor. We got J.K. Rowling..." To his credit, Legend quickly corrected himself. "Simmons — not Rowling — and so many great people in the film and I’m just happy to be a part of it." Too late, though: We're already picturing Rowling bitching at Ryan Gosling to play some damn Christmas carols. Too late for a reshoot?
