Breaking up in real life is hard. But watching other people break up on screen can be So. Much. Fun.
Maybe I'm just a bad person and a masochist who enjoys the torture of watching others end their relationships (entirely possible), but hear me out. Some scenes require several boxes of tissues handy. Others will make you laugh so hard it hurts. But the hallmark of a truly great breakup scene is that it makes you feel both of those emotions at once.
Take, for example, any one of the many Ross and Rachel breakups. We laugh at "Rachem" and "We were on a break" (we mostly just laugh at Ross), but man — that look on Ross' face when he truly realizes that the love of his life is leaving him? Well, that's enough to make you call up the Monica in your life and pry open the emergency Ben & Jerry's.
The best breakup scenes are entertaining, soul-wrenching, riveting, and cathartic. And we've rounded up some of the most iconic. So, whether you're in the mood for a good cry, a laugh, or a cry-laugh, we've got you covered. Go emote.