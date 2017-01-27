These Makeup Sponges Are Out Of This World — In More Ways Than One

In case you needed another reason to try the new silicone makeup sponge the Evie Blender, the money you pledge on Indiegogo will now go toward an important cause. The company is donating 5% of its proceeds to The Women’s March, Hello Giggles reports. Yes, the march is over, but the group is at work organizing more initiatives. Currently, its "10 actions, 100 days" campaign encourages people to contact their representatives and take other political actions every 10 days. Even if you've already ordered one, you can now get them in three more dazzling colors: "purple glitter," "silver holographic glitter," and "pastel rainbow glitter." These won't be available once the campaign is over, so now's the time to order them. Because of its unique hypoallergenic silicone composition, the product has a very different texture from other makeup sponges. Makeup won't stick to it, and it's super-soft and long-lasting. The Evie Blender sponges are $28 each on Indiegogo. You can also get multiples at a discount if you just can't pick one color.
